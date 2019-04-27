Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

UP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh board results delayed; UPMSP to announce Class 12 scores at 1 pm, Class 10 result at 1.30 pm on upmsp.edu.in

India FP Staff Apr 27, 2019 11:53:42 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

UP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh board results delayed; UPMSP to announce Class 12 scores at 1 pm, Class 10 result at 1.30 pm on upmsp.edu.in

  • 10:18 (IST)

    Check results with Firstpost

    Just bookmark this link, or click on it once results are out to check Uttar Pradesh board result 2019 for Class 10 or Class 12 online.

  • 11:47 (IST)

    UP board exam results 2019 delayed

    Class Time
    Class 12 1.00 pm
    Class 10 1.30 pm

  • 11:46 (IST)

    UP board result delayed

    The Uttar Pradesh board has announced that the results have been delayed by an hour. UPMSP has confirmed that the Class 12 result will be announced at 1 pm and Class 10 result at 1:30 pm.

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Anti-cheating measures lowered Class 10 pass percentage to 14.7% in 1992

    In 1992, the Kalyan Singh government in Uttar Pradesh had implemented similar security measures to curb cheating during the UP board exams. The state government had issued an ordinance on anti-copying called ‘Nakal Adhyadesh’. This reduced the pass percentage in the state to 14.7 percent for Class 10 and 30.4 percent in Class 12, the lowest pass percentage ever in the state.

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Anti-cheating security measures

    For the first time during UP board exams, this year was the first time that CCTV cameras were installed at all the 8,549 exam centres. Of the total, 2,087 centres were categorised as sensitive, of which 566 centres were identified as very sensitive and 1,521 sensitive with regard to the activities of the "copying mafia" there.

  • 10:55 (IST)

    Pass percentage in UP board exams 2018

    Class Pass Percentage
    Class 10 75.16%
    Class 12 78.81%

  • 10:51 (IST)

    About the UP board

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is the primary body entrusted with the job to manage, monitor and develop school-level education in the state. It conducts annual high school exam for Class 10 students and the intermediate exam for Class 12 students of Uttar Pradesh.

  • 10:48 (IST)

    6.52 lakh students skipped UP board exams 2019

    As many as 58.6 lakh students registered for the Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) board exams, but around 6.52 lakh students failed to appear for the examinations. As many as 403 students were caught cheating, according to The Indian Express.

  • 10:38 (IST)

    Students expected to fare better this year

    Reports said the performance of students in the Uttar Pradesh board exams is expected to improve this year, as several measures were taken to ensure good results. A Special Task Force team was also reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

  • 10:26 (IST)

    58 lakh students appeared for Class 12, 10 exams

    This year, around 58 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 and Class 10 board exams.

  • 10:12 (IST)

    Students can also receive their results via SMS

    As the official website faces the risk of crashing, students can opt to visit alternative websites and use SMS services to check their UP board results.

  • 10:10 (IST)

    Date and time for UP board results 2019

    Class Date Time
    Class 10 27 April 12.30 pm
    Clkass 12 27 April 12.30 pm

  • 10:08 (IST)

    Websites to check UP board results 2019

    Official Websites Alternative Websites
    upmsp.edu.in examresults.net
    upresults.nic.in results.gov.in

  • 10:04 (IST)

    Students can check official website

    Students can check the results for both on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

  • 09:58 (IST)

    Steps to check 2019 results of UP board exams

    Step 1: Visit the official website

    Step 2: Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results

    Step 3: Enter the required details

    Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

    Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout for future reference

  • 09:48 (IST)

    UP board Class 10, 12 results expected today

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams today (Saturday, 27 April) at 12.30 pm. 

UP Board result 2019 date and time LATEST updates, Class 10 and Class 12: The Uttar Pradesh board has announced that the results have been delayed by an hour. UPMSP has confirmed that the Class 12 result will be announced at 1 pm and Class 10 result at 1:30 pm. 

The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results of the Class 10 (high school) and Class 12 (inter) board exams today (Saturday, 27 April) on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh board results delayed; UPMSP to announce Class 12 scores at 1 pm, Class 10 result at 1.30 pm on upmsp.edu.in

Representational image

As the official website faces the risk of crashing, students can opt to visit alternative websites and use SMS services to check their UP board results.

You can also check your result with Firstpost. Just bookmark this link, or click on it once results are out to check UP board result 2019 for Class 10 or Class 12 online.

This year, around 58 lakh students appeared for the two board exams. The Uttar Pradesh board held the Class 10 exams from 7 to 28 February and the Class 12 exams from 7 February to 2 March.

Reports said the performance of students in the Uttar Pradesh board exams is expected to improve this year, in comparison to last year. Several measures have been taken to ensure good results, The Times of India reported.

A team of the Special Task Force was reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

How to check the UP board exam result 2019:

Step 1 — Visit the official website

Step 2 — Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results

Step 3 — Enter the required details

Step 4 — Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5 — Download your results and keep a printout for future reference

Alternative websites to check results and details:

Students can check results also on upmspresults.up.nic.in, upresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates can also receive their results via SMS. Send 'UP12<space>Roll Number' to 56263. For Class 10 results, Send 'UP10<space>Roll Number' to 56263.

Read more on alternative ways to check Class 10 results here

Read more on alternative ways to check Class 12 results here

Check UP Board Result 2019 Class 10, Class 12

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 11:53:42 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement