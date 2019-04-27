UP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education to declare Class 10, Class 12 results soon; check scores on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board result 2019 date and time LATEST updates, Class 10 and Class 12: The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results of the Class 10 (high school) and Class 12 (inter) board exams today (Saturday, 27 April) at 12.30 pm. Students can check the results for both on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

As the official website faces the risk of crashing, students can opt to visit alternative websites and use SMS services to check their UP board results.

This year, around 58 lakh students appeared for the two board exams. The Uttar Pradesh board held the Class 10 exams from 7 to 28 February and the Class 12 exams from 7 February to 2 March.

Reports said the performance of students in the Uttar Pradesh board exams is expected to improve this year, in comparison to last year. Several measures have been taken to ensure good results, The Times of India reported.

A team of the Special Task Force was reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

How to check the UP board exam result 2019:

Step 1 — Visit the official website

Step 2 — Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results

Step 3 — Enter the required details

Step 4 — Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5 — Download your results and keep a printout for future reference

Alternative websites to check results and details:

Students can check results also on upmspresults.up.nic.in, upresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates can also receive their results via SMS. Send 'UP12<space>Roll Number' to 56263. For Class 10 results, Send 'UP10<space>Roll Number' to 56263.

