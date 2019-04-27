UP Board Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Gautam Raghuvanshi tops Class 10, Tanu Tomar first in Class 12; check your results directly on Firstpost

UP Board result 2019 date and time LATEST updates, Class 10 and Class 12: Gautam Raghuvanshi has topped the Class 10 Uttar Pradesh board exams and Tanu Tomar came first in the Class 12 exams. You can check your results directly on Firstpost.
The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education has declared the results of the Class 10 (high school) and Class 12 (inter) board exams. Once again, girls outperformed boys in both grades.
Students can check their scores on upresults.nic.in. Class 10 students secured an 80.07 percent pass percentage, while Class 12 students got 70.02 percent.
As the official website faces the risk of crashing, students can opt to visit alternative websites and use SMS services to check their UP board results.
This year, around 58 lakh students appeared for the two board exams. The Uttar Pradesh board held the Class 10 exams from 7 to 28 February and the Class 12 exams from 7 February to 2 March.
Reports said the performance of students in the Uttar Pradesh board exams is expected to improve this year, in comparison to last year. Several measures have been taken to ensure good results, The Times of India reported.
A team of the Special Task Force was reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".
How to check the UP board exam result 2019:
Step 1 — Visit the official website
Step 2 — Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results
Step 3 — Enter the required details
Step 4 — Click on the 'Submit' button
Step 5 — Download your results and keep a printout for future reference
Alternative websites to check results and details:
Students can check results also on upmspresults.up.nic.in, upresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.
Candidates can also receive their results via SMS. Send 'UP12<space>Roll Number' to 56263. For Class 10 results, Send 'UP10<space>Roll Number' to 56263.
Check UP Board Result 2019 Class 10, Class 12
Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 13:45:11 IST
UP board result 2019 declared
UP board result 2019 declared
70.02% pass percentage for Class 12 students this year
Class 12 students have secured a pass percentage of 70.02 percent this year, a drop from the overall pass percentage of 72.43 percent in 2018. While boys secured a pass percentage of 72.27, girls outperformed them with 78.81 percent.
UP board result 2019 declared
70.06 percent pass percentage for Class 12
This year, 70.06 percent of the students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh passed.
UP board results 2019 declared
Girls top Class 12 exams
In the Class 12 UP board exams, girls secured the top three ranks. Their pass percentage is also higher than that of boys.
UP board results 2019 declared
Girls performed better than boys, according to reports. In 2018, the pass percentage was 75.16 percent and in 2017, it was 81.60 percent.
UP board results 2019 declared
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulates students
Tanu Tomar tops Class 12 with 97.83%
Tanu Tomar has emerged the topper of the UP Board Class 12 exams with 97.83 percent. Bhagyashree got the second rank with 97.2 percent and Akanksha came in third with 94.80 percent.
UP board result 2019
Gautam Raghuvanshi tops Class 10 with 97.17%
Gautam Raghuvanshi has emerged the topper of the Uttar Pradesh Board High School exam with 97.17 percent. Shivam came in second with 97 percent and Tanuja Vishwakarma secures the third spot with 96.83 percent marks.
80.07% pass percentage for Class 10, 70.02% for Class 12
UP Class 10 students secured a pass percentage of 80.07 percent in the board exams, while 70.02 percent cleared the intermediate Class 12 examination.
Gautam Raghuvanshi tops Class 10, Tanu Tops tops Class 12
The UP board has declared the 10th and 12th board exam results. Gautam Raghuvanshi has topped the Class 10 exams and Tanu Tomar has topped Class 12.
UP board declares Class 10 and Class 12 results
Steps to check the UP board exam result 2019
Step 1 — Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in
Step 2 — Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results
Step 3 — Enter the required details
Step 4 — Click on the 'Submit' button
Step 5 — Download your results and keep a printout for future reference
UP board hikes re-evaluation fee by five times
The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education has raised the fee for re-evaluation of exams by five times. To get one paper of a subject reevaluated, candidates will now have to pay Rs 500 instead of the earlier Rs 100 fee, making this the most expensive reevaluation procedure in India, according to The Indian Express.
Official website confirms delay in UP board results
On upresults.nic.in, the Uttar Pradesh board has confirmed a delay in the announcement of the results.
UP board exam results 2019 delayed
UP board result delayed
The Uttar Pradesh board has announced that the results have been delayed by an hour. UPMSP has confirmed that the Class 12 result will be announced at 1 pm and Class 10 result at 1:30 pm.
Anti-cheating measures lowered Class 10 pass percentage to 14.7% in 1992
In 1992, the Kalyan Singh government in Uttar Pradesh had implemented similar security measures to curb cheating during the UP board exams. The state government had issued an ordinance on anti-copying called ‘Nakal Adhyadesh’. This reduced the pass percentage in the state to 14.7 percent for Class 10 and 30.4 percent in Class 12, the lowest pass percentage ever in the state.
Anti-cheating security measures
For the first time during UP board exams, this year was the first time that CCTV cameras were installed at all the 8,549 exam centres. Of the total, 2,087 centres were categorised as sensitive, of which 566 centres were identified as very sensitive and 1,521 sensitive with regard to the activities of the "copying mafia" there.
Pass percentage in UP board exams 2018
About the UP board
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is the primary body entrusted with the job to manage, monitor and develop school-level education in the state. It conducts annual high school exam for Class 10 students and the intermediate exam for Class 12 students of Uttar Pradesh.
6.52 lakh students skipped UP board exams 2019
As many as 58.6 lakh students registered for the Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) board exams, but around 6.52 lakh students failed to appear for the examinations. As many as 403 students were caught cheating, according to The Indian Express.
Students expected to fare better this year
Reports said the performance of students in the Uttar Pradesh board exams is expected to improve this year, as several measures were taken to ensure good results. A Special Task Force team was also reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".
58 lakh students appeared for Class 12, 10 exams
This year, around 58 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 and Class 10 board exams.
Students can also receive their results via SMS
As the official website faces the risk of crashing, students can opt to visit alternative websites and use SMS services to check their UP board results.
Date and time for UP board results 2019
Websites to check UP board results 2019
Students can check official website
Students can check the results for both on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.
Steps to check 2019 results of UP board exams
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button
Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout for future reference
UP board Class 10, 12 results expected today
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams today (Saturday, 27 April) at 12.30 pm.
12:19 (IST)
UP board result 2019 declared
13:50 (IST)
UP board result 2019 declared
70.02% pass percentage for Class 12 students this year
Class 12 students have secured a pass percentage of 70.02 percent this year, a drop from the overall pass percentage of 72.43 percent in 2018. While boys secured a pass percentage of 72.27, girls outperformed them with 78.81 percent.
13:42 (IST)
UP board result 2019 declared
70.06 percent pass percentage for Class 12
This year, 70.06 percent of the students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh passed.
13:19 (IST)
UP board results 2019 declared
Girls top Class 12 exams
In the Class 12 UP board exams, girls secured the top three ranks. Their pass percentage is also higher than that of boys.
13:15 (IST)
UP board results 2019 declared
Girls performed better than boys, according to reports. In 2018, the pass percentage was 75.16 percent and in 2017, it was 81.60 percent.
13:08 (IST)
UP board results 2019 declared
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulates students
13:06 (IST)
Tanu Tomar tops Class 12 with 97.83%
Tanu Tomar has emerged the topper of the UP Board Class 12 exams with 97.83 percent. Bhagyashree got the second rank with 97.2 percent and Akanksha came in third with 94.80 percent.
13:01 (IST)
UP board result 2019
Gautam Raghuvanshi tops Class 10 with 97.17%
Gautam Raghuvanshi has emerged the topper of the Uttar Pradesh Board High School exam with 97.17 percent. Shivam came in second with 97 percent and Tanuja Vishwakarma secures the third spot with 96.83 percent marks.
12:54 (IST)
80.07% pass percentage for Class 10, 70.02% for Class 12
UP Class 10 students secured a pass percentage of 80.07 percent in the board exams, while 70.02 percent cleared the intermediate Class 12 examination.
12:52 (IST)
Gautam Raghuvanshi tops Class 10, Tanu Tops tops Class 12
The UP board has declared the 10th and 12th board exam results. Gautam Raghuvanshi has topped the Class 10 exams and Tanu Tomar has topped Class 12.
12:51 (IST)
UP board declares Class 10 and Class 12 results
12:37 (IST)
Steps to check the UP board exam result 2019
Step 1 — Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in
Step 2 — Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results
Step 3 — Enter the required details
Step 4 — Click on the 'Submit' button
Step 5 — Download your results and keep a printout for future reference
12:34 (IST)
UP board hikes re-evaluation fee by five times
The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education has raised the fee for re-evaluation of exams by five times. To get one paper of a subject reevaluated, candidates will now have to pay Rs 500 instead of the earlier Rs 100 fee, making this the most expensive reevaluation procedure in India, according to The Indian Express.
12:17 (IST)
Official website confirms delay in UP board results
On upresults.nic.in, the Uttar Pradesh board has confirmed a delay in the announcement of the results.
11:47 (IST)
UP board exam results 2019 delayed
11:46 (IST)
UP board result delayed
The Uttar Pradesh board has announced that the results have been delayed by an hour. UPMSP has confirmed that the Class 12 result will be announced at 1 pm and Class 10 result at 1:30 pm.
11:22 (IST)
Anti-cheating measures lowered Class 10 pass percentage to 14.7% in 1992
In 1992, the Kalyan Singh government in Uttar Pradesh had implemented similar security measures to curb cheating during the UP board exams. The state government had issued an ordinance on anti-copying called ‘Nakal Adhyadesh’. This reduced the pass percentage in the state to 14.7 percent for Class 10 and 30.4 percent in Class 12, the lowest pass percentage ever in the state.
11:11 (IST)
Anti-cheating security measures
For the first time during UP board exams, this year was the first time that CCTV cameras were installed at all the 8,549 exam centres. Of the total, 2,087 centres were categorised as sensitive, of which 566 centres were identified as very sensitive and 1,521 sensitive with regard to the activities of the "copying mafia" there.
10:55 (IST)
Pass percentage in UP board exams 2018
10:51 (IST)
About the UP board
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is the primary body entrusted with the job to manage, monitor and develop school-level education in the state. It conducts annual high school exam for Class 10 students and the intermediate exam for Class 12 students of Uttar Pradesh.
10:48 (IST)
6.52 lakh students skipped UP board exams 2019
As many as 58.6 lakh students registered for the Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) board exams, but around 6.52 lakh students failed to appear for the examinations. As many as 403 students were caught cheating, according to The Indian Express.
10:38 (IST)
Students expected to fare better this year
Reports said the performance of students in the Uttar Pradesh board exams is expected to improve this year, as several measures were taken to ensure good results. A Special Task Force team was also reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".
10:26 (IST)
58 lakh students appeared for Class 12, 10 exams
This year, around 58 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 and Class 10 board exams.
10:18 (IST)
10:12 (IST)
Students can also receive their results via SMS
As the official website faces the risk of crashing, students can opt to visit alternative websites and use SMS services to check their UP board results.
10:10 (IST)
Date and time for UP board results 2019
10:08 (IST)
Websites to check UP board results 2019
10:04 (IST)
Students can check official website
Students can check the results for both on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.
09:58 (IST)
Steps to check 2019 results of UP board exams
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button
Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout for future reference
09:48 (IST)
UP board Class 10, 12 results expected today
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams today (Saturday, 27 April) at 12.30 pm.