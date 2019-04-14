UP Board result 2019 date: Class 10, 12 examination results to be out by end of April, claim news reports

UP Board result 2019 date: Results of the Class 10 and 12 Uttar Pradesh Board examinations, conducted in February and March this year, are expected around the end of April, according to news reports.

The UP Board result may also be declared between 20 and 25 April, according to a report in India Today. The results will be released on the websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. A student will have to secure a minimum score of 35 percent to pass the Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Additional secretary, Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh did not confirm reports saying that the results will be announced on 25 April, according to The Indian Express. “The result dates are not yet announced. While both class 10 and class 12 results will be declared on the same date, it cannot be in the second week of April since the staff is busy with elections duty,” the official said.

Class 10 examinations were conducted between 7 to 28 February, while Class 12 examinations were held between 7 February and 2 March. A special task force (STF) has been engaged to keep a watch on copying mafia and also on activities in and around sensitive examination centres.

