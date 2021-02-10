UP Board Exams 2021: UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 exams begin from 24 Apr; check time-table here

The Uttar Pradesh Board Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the time-table for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

According to a report in NDTV, the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 Intermediate exam will commence from 24 April and will be conducted in offline mode.

The report added that the Class 10 Uttar Pradesh board exams will continue till 10 May and the Class 12 intermediate exam will continue till 12 May.

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in shifts. The first shift is between 8 am and 11.15 am and the second is from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The exams will start with the Hindi paper.

The report added that as many as 29,94,312 students will take the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 exams while 26,09,501 students will appear for UPMSP Class 12 exams.

According to a report by Times Now, The UP Board exam dates were announced by Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. The report added that the practical exams have already commenced by the board in February.

The first phase practical exams started on 3 February and will go on till 12 February, while the second phase will commence from 13 February and will continue till 22 February.

The UP Board had recently released the revised syllabus for all subjects of Class 10. Taking into account the loss of studies that happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board decided to reduce the syllabus of all subjects by 30 percent.