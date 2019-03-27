UP Board Exam Result Date 2019: Class 10, 12 scores likely to be declared in April; check upresults.nic.in for updates

UP Board Exam Result Date | The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board of High School and Intermediate Education is expected to declare results for Class 10 and Class 12 annual examination before 20 April.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams had begun on 7 February and ended on the first week of 2 March, in a "record time" of 16 days. According to Careers360, the UP board will declare the results for Class 10 tentatively in the fourth week of April on its official website, upresults.nic.in.

As many as 58,06,922 students had registered for the UP board exam in 2019 and 8,354 schools were used as exam centres, NDTV reported.

Tightening the measures to check on malpractices, the UP Board had installed CCTV cameras and voice recorders at the examination centres. The Board had categorized as many as 1,314 examination centres as sensitive, while 448 examination centres had been categorised as hyper-sensitive, according UP education ministry officials.

Steps to check UP Board Results:

1. Visit the official website for UP Board result, upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for the relevant link Class 10/Class 12 result.

3. Enter the candidate's roll number. Click on the 'Submit'

4. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

