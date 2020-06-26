UP Board Class 10 Result 2020: UPMSP to announce Class 10 scores on 27 June; find steps to check result on mobile phone

UP Board Class 10 Result 2020: Long wait of over 30 lakh matriculation students in Uttar Pradesh will end soon as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to officially announce the Class 10 board exams results on Saturday (27 June) at 12.30 pm.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2020: Long wait of over 30 lakh matriculation students in Uttar Pradesh will end soon as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to officially announce the Class 10 board exams results on Saturday (27 June) at 12.30 pm. The result will be released online only on the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, students are advised not to crowd around their schools or at local cyber cafes to check the result as social distancing norms are still in place as per government advisories.

Students who do not have access to laptops or computers, can also easily check the results on their smartphones.

How to get Result on Mobile App

Students can either load the board's official websites mentioned above on their mobile browser. Or, alternatively they can also get the Class 10 UP Board Results on a mobile app.

Download the 'UP Board Results 2020', which is a free mobile app on Google Play Store. It has been installed in over 5 lakh devices and has a four-star rating on Play Store.

Another such app can be found here. These are, however, developed by a third party and use the Android WebView feature to fetch results from official website.

In case the official website goes slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic, students will not be able to check their results on the app either, and will have to wait till the official channels are restored.

Alternatively, students can also key in their details in the following widget and view there results right here.

Students can also check scores via SMS

To get UP Board High School (Class 10) Result through SMS, students have to type UP10<roll number> and send it to 56263. Check the mobile phone inbox to view your scorecard.

This year, the UP Board Result 2020 have been delayed due to coronavirus outbreak. The UP Board high school and intermediate examinations 2020 started on 18 February. The exams were held at 7,784 centres across the state.

The board recognises more than 22,000 schools in the state and conducts exams for over 64 lakh students each year.