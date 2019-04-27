UP Board 12th Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh board to declare Class 12 high school results soon on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in; check here for steps to view scores

UP 12th result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results of the Class 12 exams today (Saturday, 27 April). The UP board will declare the results on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates can also check their results on alternative websites and use SMS services. Students are advised to keep their admit card ready to quickly check their scores before the websites slow down with the large volume of traffic.

The UP Board Class 12 exams were held from 7 February to 2 March. More than 30 lakh students had registered for the UPMSP Class 12 or HSC or Intermediate exams this year. The UP higher secondary education board had also made Aadhaar cards mandatory for students and invigilators to curb cheating.

Steps to check UP Board Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name, roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' button. Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

To prevent cases of cheating and other malpractices, the UP board, from this year made Aadhar card mandatory for students.

A team of a Special Task Force was reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

Students should collect their original UP Board Class 12 mark sheet issued by the UPMSP from their respective schools in a few days.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is the primary body entrusted with the job to manage, monitor and develop school-level education in the state. It conducts annual high school exam for Class 10 students and the intermediate exam for Class 12 students of Uttar Pradesh.

