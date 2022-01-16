UP Assembly polls: Former BJP minister Dara Singh Chauhan joins Samajwadi Party
He is the third minister after Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini to leave the BJP and join Akhilesh Yadav's party
Lucknow: Former minister in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, Dara Singh Chauhan, on Sunday joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the presence of its national president Akhilesh Yadav.
He is the third minister after Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini to leave the BJP and join the party led by Yadav.
"In 2017, the BJP government gave a slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. The party took support from everyone but only few people got benefits of development," Chauhan said after joining the SP.
The BJP legislator from the Madhuban constituency in Lucknow further claimed that not only backward class and Dalits are unhappy with the state government, the Brahmins are also not satisfied with the BJP government here.
"Attempts are being made to tamper with the Constitution," he added.
"I welcome Dara Singh Chauhan and his supporters who have come along large numbers," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.
Earlier on 14 January, former Uttar Pradesh ministers Maurya and Saini, who resigned this week from the Adityanath government and the ruling BJP ahead of Assembly polls, have joined the Samajwadi Party.
Along with the former ministers, the sitting MLAs Bhagwati Sagar, Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Mukesh Verma and Brajesh Kumar Prajapati have also joined SP.
Apna Dal MLA Chaudhary Amar Singh, Former BSP MLA Neeraj Kushawaha Maurya, former BJP MLC Harpal Saini, former BSP MLA Balram Saini, former BJP MLA Rajendra Pratap Singh, former Minister of State Vidrohi Maurya, former Chief Security Officer Padam Singh and former Congress MLA Bansi Singh Pahadiya joined the party.
The spate of resignations began with Maurya quitting the cabinet. Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community, had joined the BJP from BSP. Chauhan had resigned as minister on Wednesday. Saini became the third minister on Thursday.
Samajwadi Party has stitched a coalition of smaller parties for the assembly polls and has emerged as the main rival of the ruling BJP in the state.
Earlier BJP MLAs Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar resigned from the party.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February and 3 and 7 March.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Lord Krishna tells me daily in my dreams, I'll establish Ram Rajya in UP after polls', says Akhilesh Yadav
The former UP chief minister made the claim during a function held for the induction of BJP's Bahraich MLA Madhuri Verma into his party
UP Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary hold seat-sharing talks; RLD may get 30 seats
According to sources, Samajwadi Party might give 30 to 32 seats to the RLD, of which 5-7 may have an SP candidate contesting on the RLD symbol. At the same time, the leaders also talked about strengthening the Jat and Muslim combination in the western part of the state
UP elections: FIR lodged against 2500 Samajwadi Party activists for violating COVID norms
Election Commission has banned public rallies, roadshows, and corner meetings till 15 January in the five poll-bound states