UOK Result 2019: Kota University announces BA Part 2 result; check scores on uok.ac.in

UOK Result 2019 | Kota University or the University of Kota has declared the results for its BA Part 2 annual examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of the university at uok.ac.in.

Alternatively, eligible candidates can also check their results through this direct link. Students who wish to check their results online are advised to keep their hall ticket handy to fill in the correct details.

Steps to check UOK BA Part 2 results 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website of the university - uok.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Exam and Results' section

Step 3: On the new page that opens, click on the 'Result Panel'

Step 4: Select the type of exam ie 'Main' or 'Re-evaluation'

Step 5: From the drop-down lists, select 'UG' and 'BA Part 2 2019'

Step 6: Enter your hall ticket number and other required details

Step 7: Hit submit to view your result.

Step 8: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.

About University of Kota:

The University of Kota was established in 2003 by the Government of Rajasthan through The University of Kota Act, 2003. Currently over 180 colleges with approximately 2,30,000 students of six districts of the State, namely, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Karauli, and Sawai-Madhopur are under the territorial jurisdiction of the University.

