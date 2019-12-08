Unnao woman claims police refused to register complaint, told her to return 'when rape happens': Report

A woman from Sindhurpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Saturday alleged that the police refused to register her complaint of attempted rape and told her instead to return "when it happens", according to a report in India Today.

The woman, from the village where five people attacked the Unnao rape victim and set her on fire, said three locals attempted to rape her some months ago when she was on her way to buy medicine. When she approached the Bihar Police station in Unnao, they allegedly told her, “Rape toh hua nahi, jab hoga tab aana” (rape has not happened, come when it happens), as per the report.

"If I get justice after being raped, what sort of justice will that be?" the woman asked. She alleged that the three accused have been threatening to kill her as well. “They come to my house everyday and threaten me with dire consequences if I file a complaint,” the woman said, as per the report.

Her allegations come after the death of the Unnao rape victim on Friday. The 23-year-old, who was on her way to a hearing in Rae Bareli, was set on fire by five persons including two accused of raping her.

This is the second such incident from Unnao to make it to the national headlines. In July, a truck rammed into a car carrying another rape survivor from Unnao, severely injuring the woman and killing two of her aunts.

