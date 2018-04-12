Unnao rape: UP govt hands case against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to CBI, promises security for survivor's family

After being on the receiving end of major backlash from the media and the public over the alleged involvement of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the rape of an 18-year-old girl, authorities have initiated multiple actions in the Unnao rape case.

The ADG (Lucknow Zone), Rajeev Krishna, filed the SIT report with the government which has since examined it. A separate inquiry report has been submitted by DIG, Prison, Love Kumar on the actions of the Unnao jail administration while the survivor's father was jailed. Another report has been filed by the district magistrate of Unnao on the lapses on the part of District

Hospital, Unnao.

A purported video of the alleged rape survivor's father before his death had gone viral and was shown by several TV channels, in which he alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up by the MLA's brother and others, including with rifle butts. It also showed the deceased person's back with serious wounds, but its veracity could not be ascertained.

Based on the reports and the recommendations, the authorities have ordered for an FIR to be lodged to investigate the allegations of rape levied on Sengar and others, and the investigation will be handed over to CBI. Further the investigation of the death of the survivor's father too shall be handed over to the CBI.

These orders were passed on a day when Sengar made a dramatic appearance before the police but refused to surrender. "I came here to show to the media that I am not absconding, and I am very much in Lucknow. I am here, tell me what to do," a visibly unrepentant Sengar told reporters.

Dr DK Dwivedi and Dr Prashant Upadhyay will be suspended, and disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against three other doctors, namely Dr Manoj Kumar, Dr GP Sachan and Dr Gaurav Agrawal for laxity in giving proper medical care and treatment both prior to judicial custody and on referral from jail to the hospital while in judicial custody.

The circle officer of Safipur, Kunwar Bahadur Singh will be suspended for negligence in handling the repeated complaints made by the survivor.

Finally, the family will be given adequate security.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic late night development, Sengar made a surprise appearance outside the Lucknow SSP's residence, triggering speculation that he might surrender, but left the place without handing himself over to the police.

The BJP MLA from Bairia in Ballia district Surendra Singh made a shocking remark while defending Sengar. He said, “Tell me who will rape a mother of three? He is being falsely implicated."

Earlier in the day, Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of the accused MLA demanded narco tests on her husband and also the 18-year-old survivor, who alleged confinement by local authorities.

The survivor, who had tried to immolate herself outside the chief minister's house just a day before her 50-year-old father died on Monday, alleged that she has been confined to a hotel room by the district administration, leaving her "without a phone or water and guards at every corner". She also accused the MLA's brother and their henchmen of killing her elder uncle earlier. "I want justice, why are they putting pressure on me for an apology? Do they want my (another) uncle to be killed too?" she asked TV channels.

With inputs from Team 101Reporters

