Unnao rape survivor set ablaze by accused out on bail, sustains 80% burns; police arrests all five men involved in crime

Less than a week since the rape and murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian, a similar incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh, where a rape survivor from Unnao was allegedly set ablaze on Thursday morning by five men.

The incident occurred at Sindupur village under Bihar police station area, when one of the accused, out on bail, attempted to burn the woman by dousing her with kerosene in fields outside the village, News18 reported.

The woman has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow and is in a critical condition, the police said.

According to the officials, the survivor was allegedly raped in March and had filed a complaint, but the accused was later granted bail.

Police have arrested all five men involved in the crime including the main accused, CNN-News18 reported.

According to NDTV, the woman had filed an FIR in the neighbouring Rae Bareli district. On Thursday, she was reportedly on her way to Rai Bareily for the hearing in the rape case, when the man accused of raping her, along with four others, set her ablaze.

Responding to the brutal incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra upped the ante against Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and accused them of lying about the law and order situation in the state.

कल देश के गृह मंत्री और उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री ने साफ-साफ झूठ बोला कि यूपी की क़ानून व्यवस्था अच्छी हो चुकी। हर रोज ऐसी घटनाओं को देखकर मन में रोष होता है। भाजपा नेताओं को भी अब फर्जी प्रचार से बाहर निकलना चाहिए।https://t.co/XGqvqu7Dxd — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 5, 2019

Expressing shock over the incident, NCP MP Majeed Memon said that the rape survivor sustained 80 percent burns and was struggling for life. "She had made two complaints against the threat of rape earlier yet we could not protect her. Pathetic," the NCP leader tweeted.

Rape survivor in Unnao with 80% burn is struggling for life. She had made two complaints against the threat of rape earlier yet we couldnot protect her. Pathetic. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) December 5, 2019

A week ago, a charred body of 26-year-old doctor was found near toll booth on the outskirts of Hyderabad under Shadnagar Police Station limits. After the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was gang-raped by four men, who offered to help her repair her punctured two-wheeler, before burning her alive.

With inputs from PTI

