Unnao rape case LIVE updates: Victim critical but stable, says NCW team; woman had written to CJI about receiving threats

Unnao rape case LATEST updates: A quick search on the internet reveals that no leading mainstream or vernacular publication reported Kuldeep Singh Sengar's alleged suspension as claimed by the Uttar Pradesh BJP. A report in Amar Ujala in April 2018, however, had reported on Y-level security of Sengar being withdrawn by the state government. Calling it a "major setback", the report went to add the Y-level security comprises one Head Constable of Police (HCP), three constables at his residence and three constables as his bodyguard. The report further adds that the security was provided to Sengar under the SP government.
Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP has claimed that MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in the Unnao rape case, was suspended in April 2018. However, it is interesting to note that hardly any media report covered it. When asked, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "We had not issued any press release then, but I am officially stating this now when you have asked me."
The Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for his alleged connection with the road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was grievously injured. The Uttar Pradesh party chief Swatantra Dev Singh told ANI, "He was suspended from the party and will stay suspended. CBI inquiry in the case is underway."
Police on Monday registered a murder case against Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured, while two of her aunts were killed.
The case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Kuldeep Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year. The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on 4 June, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.
When the kin of the survivor complained, her father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on 3 April, 2018, and put in jail after two days. He later died in the hospital and his post-mortem examination report revealed serious injuries on his body.
Police lodged the FIR on the complaint of Mahesh Singh, the husband of Pushpa Singh, who died in the mishap along with another aunt of the Unnao rape survivor. She and her lawyer were critically injured and are currently under treatment at a hospital in Lucknow.
The accident took place on Sunday when the survivor was on her way to Raebareli from Unnao. The vehicle in which she, her two aunts and lawyer were travelling collided with a truck. While two of the survivor's aunts succumbed after the accident, she and her lawyer are grievously injured.
The accident sparked outrage, with many wondering if the accident was staged. "What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao Rape Case," the Congress party's general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked in a tweet.
"So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates," she had said in her earlier tweet.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the road accident of Unnao rape survivor be probed by CBI and asked for the rape accused BJP legislator to be shifted to a jail outside Uttar Pradesh.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too joined the chorus of Opposition leaders demanding a high power inquiry into the accident in which the Unnao rape survivor suffered critical injuries while two of her relatives lost their lives. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also attacked the BJP government for defaming the governance of West Bengal instead of focusing on its own party-ruled Uttar Pradesh.
Six Congress MPs on Monday gave Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha over the lawlessness showed by the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with the accident of the Unnao rape survivor. The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI had filed a charge sheet against Sengar in July last year and booked him under Sections 120B, 363, 366, 376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act.
Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 17:32:33 IST
Victim unable to maintain breathing without life support, say hospital sources
Sources from the King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow told News18 the victim suffered a rib fracture and bleeding in her lungs. “The condition of the woman is serious and she is on ventilator. She has been unconscious since the time of the accident. She suffered serious head injuries and multiple fractures in legs,” the sources said.
“Several chest pipes have been inserted in her body to assist her lung functioning. More than the head injury, it's the fractures and injuries to her lungs that have made her condition critical,” the sources added. Her blood pressure is fluctuating and she is unable to maintain breathing without life support, they said.
Victim sustained injuries on head, lungs, is critical but stable, NCW fact-finding team told
Taking suo moto cognizance of media reports regarding the road accident involving the Unnao rape case victim, her lawyer and aunts, the National Commission for Women has written to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh to conduct a "free, fair and speedy" investigation in the matter.
NCW has also constituted a two-member fact-finding team, which reached Lucknow and have visited the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment. The team has been informed that the victim sustained injuries on her head, lungs and is not speaking since she is on ventilator. She is critical but stable.
The police is also working for the release of the victim's uncle from jail on parole to perform the lat rites of her aunt who died in the accident.
'Strict action against Sengar if found guilty': Ex-BJP UP chief had said in July 2018
A report in Navbharat Times in July 2018 quotes the then BJP state chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said that party will "decide" on acting against Kuldeep Singh Sengar only after the allegations against him are proven. "If Kuldeep Sengar is found guilty in this investigation, strict action will be taken against him," Pandey was quoted as saying.
BJP withdrew Y-level security for Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2018
A quick search on the internet reveals that no leading mainstream or vernacular publication reported Kuldeep Singh Sengar's alleged suspension as claimed by the Uttar Pradesh BJP. A report in Amar Ujala in April 2018, however, had reported on Y-level security of Sengar being withdrawn by the state government. Calling it a "major setback", the report went to add the Y-level security comprises one Head Constable of Police (HCP), three constables at his residence and three constables as his bodyguard. The report further adds that the security was provided to Sengar under the SP government.
Truck, involved in Sunday's accident, is owned by ex-SP secretary, says BJP UP chief
In an official statement released by the Uttar Pradesh government, Swatantra Dev Singh also said that the owner of the truck, that was involved in Sunday’s accident, was a former SP secretary and the state government has issued an inquiry into that as well.
“As requested by the survivor’s family, the case has been handed over to the CBI,” Singh said in a statement.
Slamming the Opposition, Singh said that political opponents is jealous that the Yogi government is so popular and they are using Unnao and Sonbhadra incidents to create issues.
Centre running beti darao, not beti bachao, say protesters
On Sunday, an overspeeding truck hit the car in which the woman, her family and lawyer were travelling in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured. "The incident appears to be an attack and not an accident. It should be remembered that the victim's father had earlier been killed while he was in police custody and the witness to the father's killing died under suspicious circumstances," Yogendra Yadav said in Delhi on Monday.
Shilpi Raj, a protester at India Gate, claimed it had become a pattern that women who raise their voice against harassment were harassed more for it. "The government is running a 'beti darao', not a 'beti bachao' drive" she alleged.
Protest held at India Gate demanding justice for Unnao rape survivor
Scores of people gathered at India Gate on Monday evening demanding justice for the Unnao rape survivor who was seriously injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.
Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav joined the citizens, who were turned on their mobile phone flashlights in solidarity with the 19-year-old woman and held posters that read "tum akeli nahi ho" (you are not alone).
BJP maintains that Sengar was suspended last year, says best doctors have been assigned to the victim and her family
The Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that the Adityanath government is standing with the victim and her family and proper treatment is being taken care by the state government. Singh also said that “qualified doctors have been assigned to the case and the government is on the side of the victim.”
When asked about Sengar’s suspension, which the BJP claimed first happened in April 2018, Singh said, “Kuldeep Singh has already been suspended. Former party president will confirm it too. BJP will never side with a criminal and for a fair investigation we have handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.”
We hadn't issued a press release then, clarifies BJP when asked about Sengar's earlier suspension
Speaking to ANI, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that Sengar the party had already suspended Sengar. According to reports, Sengar was suspended in April 2018, even though no media house reported it. On asking the party, spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "We had not issued any press release then, but I am officially stating this now when you have asked me," BJP spokesperson said.
BJP suspends Kuldeep Singh Sengar
The Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for his alleged connection with the road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was grievously injured. The Uttar Pradesh party chief Swatantra Dev Singh told ANI, "He was suspended from the party and will stay suspended. CBI inquiry in the case is underway."
