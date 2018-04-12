Unnao rape case latest updates: Speaking to CNN-News18, accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar said that he is confident he will be proved innocent after the CBI probe. "I have full faith in the Yogi Adityanath government. I have done no wrong. I will be proved innocent after CBI probe. I'm willing to cooperate. The rape allegations are baseless," he said.
An FIR has been fired against the rape accused Kuldeep Sengar on Thursday, confirmed SO Rajesh Singh to ANI. The case has been registered at the Makhi police station in Unnao. The case has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (including Section 376 for rape) and POCSO Act.
Speaking to CNN-News18, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar said rape accusations hurled at him were a political conspiracy. "I am innocent, everything will be cleared as the matter has been handed over to CBI.This is a political conspiracy against me…my wife has been hospitalised and I am with her..i am ready for any probe," accused MLA said.
In a midnight drama that unfolded after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah returned to national capital from Lucknow, the rape-accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar reached the Senior Superintendent of Police's (SSP) office with two dozens supporters in tow. When confronted by the media, the MLA said that he had come to enquire whether his name had appeared in any of the First Information Reports (FIRs).
The Yogi Adityanath government late on Wednesday night decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the Unnao rape case in which a BJP MLA is among the accused, on a day when he made a dramatic appearance before the police but refused to surrender.
Facing heat and growing outrage over the alleged involvement of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the rape of an 18-year-old girl, the state government also decided to register an FIR against the legislator and the other accused.
"An FIR be lodged under appropriate sections considering the allegations of rape levied on MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others and the investigation be handed over to CBI," the Principal Secretary (Information) said in an statement.
The government has also recommended a CBI probe into the death of the victim's father.
"Investigation into cross cases pertaining to incidents leading to the death of the victim's father be also handed over to the CBI," the statement read.
The decisions were taken after the Special Investigation Team constituted under Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow zone) to look into the matter submitted its report to the government.
The development came hours after the Allahabad High Court sought the Yogi Adityanath-led state government's stand on the incident on a letter to the court by senior lawyer Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi detailing the case and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.
Meanwhile, in a dramatic late night development, Sengar made a surprise appearance outside the Lucknow SSP's residence, triggering speculation that he might surrender, but left the place without handing himself over to the police.
"I came here to show to the media that I am not absconding, and I am very much in Lucknow. I am here, tell me what to do," a visibly unrepentant Sengar told reporters.
He said, "I am a disciplined BJP worker. I am innocent. I am being implicated."
BJP MLA from Bairia in Ballia district, Surendra Singh, made a shocking remark while defending Sengar. He said, “Tell me who will rape a mother of three? He is being falsely implicated."
Earlier in the day, Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of the accused MLA, demanded narco tests on her husband and also the 18-year-old victim, who alleged confinement by local authorities.
The Congress latched on to the case to hit out at the BJP government with party president Rahul Gandhi wondering if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would observe a fast on the alleged rape and death of the complainant's father in custody, which he said "has shamed humanity".
The victim, who had tried to immolate herself outside the chief minister's house just a day before her 50-year-old father died on Monday, alleged that she has been confined to a hotel room by the district administration, leaving her "without a phone or water and guards at every corner".
She also accused the MLA's brother and their henchmen of killing her elder uncle earlier. "I want justice, why are they putting pressure on me for an apology? Do they want my (another) uncle to be killed too?" she told TV channels.
A purported video of the alleged rape survivor's father before his death also went viral and was shown by several TV channels, in which he alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up by the MLA's brother and others, including with rifle butts. It also showed the deceased person's back with serious wounds, but its veracity could not be ascertained.
In the state capital, Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of the accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, told reporters after meeting state police chief OP Singh that there was a political conspiracy against her family and accused the complainant of not being consistent in her statements.
"We demand that a narco test be conducted on my husband and the girl as well as her uncle. This will help in ascertaining the truth and presenting the correct picture. There are political reasons behind this and my husband has been made a pawn," Sangeeta Sengar said. The narco analysis test is a type of psychological investigation.
"My husband is innocent and it is my request that he should not be called a rapist. He has been in politics for the past 15 years and has been serving the society and people," she said, adding that her daughters were unable to concentrate on their studies in the wake of this incident.
She said the allegations against her brother-in-law Atul, who was arrested on Wednesday, were false too.
The MLA's wife, as also the alleged rape survivor, has demanded a CBI probe into the entire matter.
The Congress party demanded the dismissal of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, alleging that his government was a "Ravan" regime which has failed to protect women.
Taking a swipe at the prime minister's proposed hunger strike over the non-functioning of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi separately tweeted, "The barbarism inflicted on a father seeking justice for his daughter in Uttar Pradesh has shamed humanity. Hope the prime minister will soon observe a fast over atrocities against women, failed law and order and increasing anarchy under the BJP's watch."
The Congress president also posted a purported video in which the woman's father is seen speaking against the BJP MLA.
In the Supreme Court, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said it would hear a plea next week for a CBI probe. The plea also alleged that the woman's father was tortured and killed in police custody at the behest of the "ruling party" in the state.
With inputs from PTI
'Have full faith in Yogi Adityanath govt': BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar
Kuldeep Sengar booked under Section 366, 363, 376 and 506 of IPC
On Thursday, rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was booked under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code: Section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting), Section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), Section 376 (Punishment for rape) and Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation)
Kuldeep Sengar told rape survivor he would get her a good job after assaulting her
In an interview with The Print, the rape survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexually assaulting her, said the incident took place on 4 June, 2017 when she was 16 years old. On that day, Sengar reportedly called her home, took her to his room and raped her, while accomplices sat outside the door.
“I screamed. I knew people were sitting outside in the corridor, but no one came to help me. After raping me, he asked me to leave and straightaway return home,” she told The Print, adding that Sengar wiped her tears and said he would get her a good job. He also allegedly threatened to kill her father and four-year-old brother if she filed a complaint.
FIR registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar
'Political conspiracy against me,' says Sengar
Kuldeep Singh Sengar's supporters protest against SIT probe
Rape accused and four-time Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has the blind support of the villagers of Makhi. So much so that the villagers took up cudgels against a special investigative team (SIT) formed to probe the Unnao rape case and the death of the survivor's father, Surendra Kumar Singh, in police custody. The villagers wouldn’t let the team, headed by additional director-general (ADG), law and order, Lucknow zone, Rajeev Krishna, enter the village on Wednesday and held vociferous protests against the probe.
Two doctors suspended
Two doctors, namely Dr DK Dwivedi and Dr Prashant Upadhyay have been suspended and disciplinary action initiated against three other doctors, Dr Manoj Kumar (Orthosurgeon), Dr GP Sachan (Surgeon) and Dr Gaurav Agrawal for laxity in giving proper medical care, Principal Secretary (Information) said in an statement.
Uttar Pradesh govt hands over Unnao rape probe to CBI
The Yogi Adityanath government late on Wednesday night decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the Unnao rape case in which a BJP MLA is among the accused, on a day when he made a dramatic appearance before the police but refused to surrender.
Unnao rape: Tragic that city of poet Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala' will now be known for Sengar's shenanigans
Hindi poet Suryakant Tripathi Nirala belonged to Unnao, a town sandwiched between two big cities: Lucknow and Kanpur. It stood dwarfed by the two, since Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is also recognised as a cultural centre and Kanpur was the economic capital of the state on account of its industries. It is always seen as a backyard of the two cities in terms of political influence and financial muscle.
But this illustrious history of Unnao is meaningless in today’s context, writes Ajay Singh. Since Independence, Unnao has travelled far away from its path to become a hub of crime, casteism, and chaos. Few would remember that Unnao shot into the limelight when its Lok Sabha representative and minister of state for environment in the Rajiv Gandhi government, Ziaur Rehman Ansari, was accused of molesting an activist named Mukti Dutta inside his office in the late 80s.
'Happy that finally FIR has been registered against Sengar': Rape survivor's uncle
'Have full faith in Yogi Adityanath govt': BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar
Mercilessly beaten up by MLA's brothers, rape survivor's father says in video before his death
A purported video of the alleged rape survivor's father before his death had gone viral and was shown by several TV channels, in which he alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up by the MLA's brother and others, including with rifle butts. It also showed the deceased person's back with serious wounds, but its veracity could not be ascertained.
In the video, the girl’s father is heard saying: “Vidhayak ke bhai ne maara hai. Police khadi rahi… maarte rahe. Police ne bachaya bhi nahi humko… bahut maara. Kuldeep ka bhai Atul Singh aur uske saath they chaar… Police khadi thi police bachayi nahi humko…. Maar ke jab adhmara kar diya tab humko yahan laaye (The MLA’s brother beat me up. The police were standing there while they kept beating me. Police did not rescue me… I was badly beaten. Kuldeep’s (Sengar) brother Atul and there were four others with him. The police did not help me. When I was half-dead they brought me here)," according to The Indian Express.
Kuldeep Sengar booked under Section 366, 363, 376 and 506 of IPC
On Thursday, rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was booked under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code: Section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting), Section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), Section 376 (Punishment for rape) and Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation)
Kuldeep Sengar told rape survivor he would get her a good job after assaulting her
In an interview with The Print, the rape survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexually assaulting her, said the incident took place on 4 June, 2017 when she was 16 years old. On that day, Sengar reportedly called her home, took her to his room and raped her, while accomplices sat outside the door.
“I screamed. I knew people were sitting outside in the corridor, but no one came to help me. After raping me, he asked me to leave and straightaway return home,” she told The Print, adding that Sengar wiped her tears and said he would get her a good job. He also allegedly threatened to kill her father and four-year-old brother if she filed a complaint.
Kuldeep Singh involved in rape survivor's father's death, sources tell CNN-News18
FIR registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar
RECAP: Kuldeep Sengar's family also involved in politics
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife Sangeeta was elected chairperson of the Unnao Zila panchayat during the Samajwadi Party regime, a position she still holds. His brother Manoj Sengar had won a local-level election.
According to reports, Sengar is considered close to independent MLA (Kunda) Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya.
The report quoted a police officer posted in Unnao as saying that while Sengar is a full-time politician, his brothers Manoj and Atul work to maintain his image of a 'bahubali' leader. Both brothers have criminal cases against them.
"His family is feared in the region because of Manoj and Atul, who manage the muscle and money power of the family," the police official told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.
'Political conspiracy against me,' says Sengar
MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is a known political turncoat
Sengar, seen as Brahmin-dominant Unnao's most prominent Thakur leader, has earned the reputation of being a political turncoat. He is known for siding with whichever party is in power and has regularly changed parties and Assembly constituencies.
The leader has one criminal case registered against him related to the disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188) and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (IPC Section-353).
His political career started in 2002 when he was elected as a BSP MLA from Unnao Sadar. Ahead of the 2007 Assembly elections, he switched allegiance to the Samajwadi Party. He contested from Bangarmau as Samajwadi Party candidate and won.
RECAP: Rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar outside the office of the SSP in Lucknow
Image courtesy: PTI
Kuldeep Sengar says he has 'done no wrong'
Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar asked the police on Wednesday night in Lucknow to call him if there was an arrest warrant. "When there is an arrest warrant, call me,” Hindustan Times quoted Sengar as saying. Sengar reached the Lucknow SSP's office at midnight and told reporters he was being framed. “I just came here to prove that I have done no wrong and would be here anytime the police wants me,” he told reporters as he was leaving.
Kuldeep Singh Sengar's supporters protest against SIT probe
Rape accused and four-time Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has the blind support of the villagers of Makhi. So much so that the villagers took up cudgels against a special investigative team (SIT) formed to probe the Unnao rape case and the death of the survivor's father, Surendra Kumar Singh, in police custody. The villagers wouldn’t let the team, headed by additional director-general (ADG), law and order, Lucknow zone, Rajeev Krishna, enter the village on Wednesday and held vociferous protests against the probe.
In midnight drama, rape-accused Kuldeep Sengar reaches SSP's office to 'know about FIR'
Two doctors suspended
Two doctors, namely Dr DK Dwivedi and Dr Prashant Upadhyay have been suspended and disciplinary action initiated against three other doctors, Dr Manoj Kumar (Orthosurgeon), Dr GP Sachan (Surgeon) and Dr Gaurav Agrawal for laxity in giving proper medical care, Principal Secretary (Information) said in an statement.
WATCH: Accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar outside Lucknow SSP's residence
Late Wednesday night, Sengar, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Bangarmau district in Unnao, drove to a senior Lucknow city police officer's house along with a gang of supporters after reports surfaced that he may surrender.
"Hum to ye pata lagaane aaye the ki kahin hamara naam kisi FIR me hai ya nahi (I just came to find out whether I was named in any FIR)," he said. Sengar showed up at the SSP's office at around 11.40 pm.
RECAP: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brothers allegedly raped 18-year-old girl
In Unnao, about 50 kilometres from Lucknow, four-time BJP MLA Sengar and his brothers allegedly gang-raped an 18-year-old girl. The victim later attempted suicide outside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Sunday, demanding justice. Sengar and accomplices are also accused in the custodial death of the victim's father. A special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged rape and the victim's father's death reportedly found serious lapses by police and doctors in Unnao.
Uttar Pradesh govt hands over Unnao rape probe to CBI
