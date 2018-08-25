Unnao rape case: Body of witness who died recently exhumed week after victim's uncle alleged foul play

The body of Yunus, a witness in the Unnao rape case who died recently, was exhumed on Saturday, officials said.

"The body of Yunus was exhumed on Saturday night and it was sent for post-mortem examination. The body was exhumed in the presence of Qazi sahab (religious leader)," Unnao Additional District Magistrate BN Yadav said.

Earlier, district authorities met Yunus' relatives, seeking consent to exhume his body for a post-mortem examination, officials said.

Yunus was a witness in the case registered after the death of the father of a minor, who had alleged rape by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The rape victim's father died in April after being beaten up, allegedly by Sengar's brother and others at a police station.

The rape victim's uncle had alleged foul play after the death of Yunus last week.

On Twitter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed it “mysterious” and his burial “hurried.”

The man's family however said he had died due to a liver ailment for which he was being treated.

Sub-divisional magistrates from Hasanganj and Unnao Sadar met the family members on Saturday, officials said.

But Jaan Mohammad, brother of Yunus, told reporters at the district collectorate that the family was against exhumation. "The administration is building pressure on us. We do not want the post-mortem examination to be done as it is against our Shariat," he said.

Safipur Circle Officer Vivek Ranjan Rai said, "Talks are going on with the family members of Yunus to get the post-mortem examination done."

Yunus had claimed to have seen the rape victim's father being beaten up by the BJP MLA's brother.

The rape victim's uncle had written to police on Wednesday, demanding a post-mortem examination.

Earlier, the police had said that the family members had submitted medical prescriptions, indicating that the man was undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis.

His brothers had claimed that the rape victim's uncle has said they will get Rs 10-12 lakhs if they agree to the post-mortem examination.

With inputs from PTI