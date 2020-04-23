United Nations marks English Language Day on 23 April, the birth and death anniversary of the English bard, William Shakespeare

The UN English Language Day is celebrated on 23 April. The day observes both the birth and death anniversary of the famed English bard William Shakespeare.

According to the United Nations, English is one of the organisation’s two working languages, along with French. It has become the lingua franca in international relations for the UN.

In 2010, the Department of Global Communication of the UN had established language days for each of the Organisation's six official languages. It included Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

The aim of celebrating language days at the UN is to entertain and inform the culture and achievements of each of the six working languages among the UN community. The day also aims at promoting equal use of all six official languages throughout the organisation.

United Nations Spanish Language Day

United Nations also celebrates Spanish Language day on 23 April. The day observes the death anniversary of the Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes, the creator of Don Quixote.

The UN describes multilingualism as an 'essential factor' that enables harmonious communication by promoting tolerance. Multilingualism ensures increased participation for all of the Organisation's work and has seen numerous activities being undertaken, from 1946 to the present. Multilingualism promotes the use of the official languages to ensure that the goals and actions of the UN are understood by the widest possible public.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.