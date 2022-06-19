Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Irani wrote in a tweet in Hindi that her COVID report has come positive

Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Women & Development Minister tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Apologising to the citizens of Rajendra Nagar for not being able to attend a program organized in support of BJP member Rajesh Bhatia, Irani wrote in a tweet in Hindi that her COVID report has come positive.

Irani's tweet:

According to a report by News18, Irani had previously been infected with coronavirus in 2020. At the time, the women and child development and textiles minister had asked her contacts to get themselves tested for the disease at the earliest.

