Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19
Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Women & Development Minister tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
Apologising to the citizens of Rajendra Nagar for not being able to attend a program organized in support of BJP member Rajesh Bhatia, Irani wrote in a tweet in Hindi that her COVID report has come positive.
Irani's tweet:
राजेंद्र नगर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सम्मिलित नहीं हो पाने के लिए मैं वहाँ के नागरिकों से क्षमा चाहती हूँ, क्योंकि मेरी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।
मैं राजेंद्र नगर के लोगों से @rajeshbhatiabjp जी को वोट देने और @BJP4Delhi को जिताने की अपील करती हूँ। https://t.co/nawn5XTBbu
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 19, 2022
According to a report by News18, Irani had previously been infected with coronavirus in 2020. At the time, the women and child development and textiles minister had asked her contacts to get themselves tested for the disease at the earliest.
