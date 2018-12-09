Union minister Ramdas Athawale slapped in Ambernath; Republican Party of India calls for statewide bandh today against assault on party chief

The Republican Party of India has called for a statewide bandh on Sunday after party leader and Union minister Ramadas Athawale was assaulted during an event in Ambernath city.

Citing eyewitnesses, NDTV reported that the incident occurred as the Union minister came down after addressing a meeting when the accused suddenly lunged at him, pushed and slapped him on the face.

The report identified the accused as Pravin Gosavi, a member of the RPI, which is headed by Athawale, and which is a constituent of the ruling NDA. ANI said that the accused had approached Athawale to get a picture clicked, and later slapped the Union Minister.

Thane: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale slapped by a person at an event in Ambernath. The person identified as Pravin Gosavi was thrashed by the crowd subsequently and later detained by the police. Gosavi is being treated at a nearby hospital. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AmKsqBLkEP — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2018

ANI said that the accused was thrashed by the public at the spot and later detained by the police. The accused is currently being treated for injuries at a hospital in the vicinity.

Though the motive behind the attack is not known, RPI termed the incident as pre-planned and called for a statewide bandh on today. "It was a pre-planned attack. Mastermind should be nabbed. We've called for a Maharashtra Bandh for tomorrow (9 December)," an RPI leader told ANI.

Mumbai: Republican Party of India(A) members gather in front of Ramdas Athawale's residence after he was slapped by a person at an event in Thane; RPI leader says, "It was a pre-planned attack. Mastermind should be nabbed. We've called for a Maharashtra Bandh for tomorrow(9 Dec)" pic.twitter.com/UpLgmtwm1a — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2018

With inputs from ANI

