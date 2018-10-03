Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar admitted to AIIMS after complaining of uneasiness

New Delhi: Union minister of rural development, panchayati raj, and mines Narendra Singh Tomar was admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of uneasiness due to a sudden increase in sugar levels, sources at the hospital said on Tuesday.

He was admitted to the old private ward of the AIIMS in New Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the hospital on Wednesday to enquire about the health of the Union minister.

His condition is being monitored by a team of doctors, the sources said.