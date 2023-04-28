Union Minister Anurag Thakur hails launch of 91 FM Transmitters as ‘historic move’

The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur lauded India’s efforts at inaugurating 91 FM transmitters, saying that the launch will help the country in transmitting the information.

He said, “This is a historic move. This will be very helpful in transmitting entertainment, sports, and farming information to the local people. Mann Ki Baat increased the popularity of radio.”

Explaining the details of the launch, Thakur said that with the launch of the 91 FM Transmitters, another record has been established with the world’s highest transmitter installed at an altitude of 4100 in Ladakh’s Nyoma.

“Today another record has been established. Nyoma has the world’s highest transmitter at an altitude of 4,100. Its benefit is going to be available for many km. Our people will also get the facility of FM, listen to programs, get news and an opportunity to take forward their culture,” he said.

Radio services will reach an additional two crore people who did not have access to the medium so far, with coverage further increasing in about 35,000 sq km area.

The government has been committed to enhancing FM connectivity in the country. The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and two union territories, the PMO said in a statement.

The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts with a special focus on enhancing coverage in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

With this expansion of AIR’s FM service, an additional 2 crore people, who did not have access to the medium, will now be covered. It will result in an expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area.

With inputs from agencies

