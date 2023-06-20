Union health ministry rushes teams in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar as hospitalisations soar amid heatwave

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness in states to deal with heatwave conditions. During the meeting, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya decided to deploy teams of experts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“A team of experts from the Union Health Ministry, ICMR, IMD and NDMA will visit the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to support them in public health response measures to address heat-related illnesses,” Mandaviya said.

The minister has also directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to find ways of minimising the effects of heat waves on health.

He added, “The Centre has taken timely measures ahead of the summer season to address the heat wave-related illnesses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review preparedness ahead of the summer season in March while the Union Health Ministry issued a heat wave advisory in February where States were advised to review health facility preparedness in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, packs, ORS, drinking water as well as dissemination of necessary IEC materials.”

During the meeting, Mandaviya was briefed about the prevailing heatwave conditions in parts of northern India.

The ministry said that he was also apprised about daily surveillance of heat-related illness under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).

“Sensitization of masses is important, but sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, and grass-root level workers on heat-related illness, its early recognition and management is also important,” Mandaviya added.

The meeting was also attended by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Dr Rajiv Bahl, NITI Aayog, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), along with India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts.

Uttar Pradesh registers new heatwave-related deaths

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh witnessed 14 new deaths and 178 hospital admissions from the Ballia district hospital within 24 hours due to the heatwave.

According to a report by Indian Express, the total death toll in UP has climbed to 68 in just four days between June 15 and June 18.

Officials from Lucknow are investigating the deaths.

Summer vacation extended in Madhya Pradesh

In view of the rise in temperatures, the Madhya Pradesh government announced the extension of summer holidays in schools across the state.

Schools will now remain closed till the end of June in Madhya Pradesh.

