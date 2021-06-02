The Act advocates the establishment of a rental authority that can help to protect the interests of tenants and landlords and to control renting of premises

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Model Tenancy Act for circulation to states and Union Territories. Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new tenancy act aims to create systems that addresses issues and disputes and encourages home owners to put their properties on the rental market.

Keeping in mind, the Central Government's goal of 'Housing for All by 2022', the cabinet has cleared the act for adaptation to create an inclusive rental housing market.

The act will facilitate the unlocking of vacant houses for the purpose of renting.

The cabinet, in a statement, said that the act will be in "circulation to all states/union territories for adaptation by way of enacting fresh legislation or amending the existing rental laws suitably".

What is Model Tenancy Act?

As per a release, the legislation is an act for the establishment of a rent authority which will regulate renting of premises and will protect the interests of tenants and landlords. The authority will provide a speedy mechanism in resolving disputes and other related matters.

The draft of the Model Tenancy Act was first released by the government in 2019. It aims to bridge the lack of trust between landlord and tenants by clearly describing their obligations.

Salient features of the Model Tenancy Act: