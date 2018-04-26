Union Cabinet approves extension of Scheduled Areas in Rajasthan; over 45 lakh tribals stand to benefit in state

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval for inclusion of certain areas in Rajasthan under the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution so that the tribals living there can avail the benefit of protective measures under its provisions.

The areas comprising three complete districts — Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, nine tehsils, one block and 46 complete gram panchayats covering 227 villages in district Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Pali and Sirohi of Rajasthan would be included in the Scheduled Areas, according to an official statement.

Union tribal minister Jual Oram said the Scheduled Tribe population covered under the Scheduled Area will thus increase from 41,88,056 to 45,51,917, while the total population covered under the Scheduled Areas will become 64,63,353.

Also, the total land area under the Scheduled Areas will increase from 19,818.86 sq km to 23,354.96 square kilometre, with which an additional Scheduled Tribe population of 3.6 lakh will be covered under Scheduled Areas.

Oram stated that such an increase would result in several benefits to the people residing in those areas.

For direct recruitment in government jobs (other than state services) in the Scheduled Areas of Rajasthan, 45 percent of seats will be reserved for local Scheduled Tribe population, he said.

Seats will also be reserved for several vocational graduation/ post-graduation and diploma courses.

The area will also be covered by separate service rules/cadre for all government services, other than state service, the minister noted.

The BJP minister said the panchayat (extension to the Scheduled Areas) will also become applicable in the area, along with the concomitant powers and benefits. Moreover, the proposed additional area will now receive more funds for infrastructure and socio-economic development.

The Cabinet gave the approval for declaration of Scheduled Areas by revoking the constitution order dated 12 February, 1981 and promulgation of a new constitution order.

"The promulgation of new order will ensure that the Scheduled Tribes of Rajasthan will get benefits of protective measures available under the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution of India," an official added.