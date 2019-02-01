Union Budget 2019-20 today: Narendra Modi says for common man resentment grows if MPs don't hold meaningful debate

A day before the Interim Budget for 2019 is presented in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all lawmakers to utilise the Budget Session to have debates with an open mind. "Today, the country is observing the proceedings of the Parliament. The MPs should hold a meaningful debate in this session of Parliament. We are eager to hold a debate on all important issues," he told the reporters outside Parliament before the start of the session on Thursday.

The prime minister hoped that all lawmakers will keep these public sentiments in mind to utilise the Budget Session by taking part in discussions, put forward their views, benefit Parliament, and benefit the government. "All small incidents reach the common man...due to this, those who do not have interest in discussions, resentment is generated against them," Modi said.

He urged lawmakers to make full use of the work that has to be transacted in the session. "I also know that now when all lawmakers have to go to their respective constituencies, so whatever positive behaviour they show will give them positive benefit in the field as well and it also reflects on how people look at lawmakers," Modi said.

He said his government's mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and the same spirit will be seen in Parliament. "We are looking forward to discussing all issues," the prime minister said.

"I will welcome discussions with an open mind. I will welcome smooth functioning of Parliament. I will welcome that all lawmakers work together for the construction of future India," Modi said.

He also took a jibe at the Opposition, stating that it is obvious that people will not be happy with those who are "not in discussion".

The session commenced on Thursday with the customary address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The session, which will continue till 13 February, will have 10 sittings. This will be the last session of the Lok Sabha before the general election.

