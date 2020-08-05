'Unilateral' changes made by India in Jammu and Kashmir were illegal and invalid, says China

The statement comes even as the Union government's moves to abrogate Article 370 and split the state into two Union Territories complete one year.

In a regular foreign ministry briefing at Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reportedly said that the “unilateral” changes India made to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were illegal and invalid.

"Any unilateral change to the status quo is illegal and invalid. This issue should be properly resolved peacefully through dialogue and consultation between the parties concerned," Wenbin was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Responding to a question raised by a Pakistani correspondent on the issue, Wenbin said peaceful coexistence between India and Pakistan serves the fundamental interests of both the countries and the international community.

"China closely follows the situation in the Kashmir region. Our position is consistent and clear. This issue is a dispute left over from history between Pakistan and India. That is an objective fact established by UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India," he said.

"Pakistan and India are neighbours that cannot be moved away. Peaceful coexistence serves the fundamental interests of both and the common aspiration of the international community...China hopes that they can properly handle the differences through dialogue, improve relations and jointly safeguard peace, stability and development of both countries and the wider region," the spokesman added.

The comments by the spokesman came amid the border face-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

China last year had called the Indian move as "unacceptable". In the immediate aftermath of the division of the state into two Union Territories, the Chinese foreign ministry had said, "The recent unilateral revision of domestic laws by the Indian side continues to undermine China's territorial sovereignty, which is unacceptable and will not have any effect."

China had urged the Indian side "to be cautious in its words and actions on the boundary issue, strictly abide by the relevant agreements reached between the two sides and avoid any move that further complicates the boundary issue."

With inputs from PTI