Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami meets PM Modi, says UCC to be implemented soon

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi amid the raging debate over the implementation of the proposed uniform civil code in the country.

The visit came days after the PM unequivocally said that the “country cannot be run on two laws”. The Chief Minister said a common code will soon be implemented in the state, even as he denied having any discussion with the PM on the topic.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Dhami said he has invited the PM to visit Uttarakhand.

The chief minister said he also discussed the issue of assistance for the people affected by the Joshimath, Char Dham Yatra, and the increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the state among other issues.

However, when asked whether the UCC was also a topic of discussion, Dhami evaded a direct reply by saying the PM is already aware of all the details.

“He knows all about the provisions of UCC. It is his thought that UCC should be implemented in the country,” Dhami said.

He said the state government has not received a complete draft of the report on the code yet.

“We will bring it (UCC) soon, we will not delay it, nor will we do anything in a hurry so that there are shortcomings…” he said.

Asked if Tribal groups will be exempted from the common code, the chief minister said the committee has reached out to different tribal groups in the state.

Speaking with ANI on Tuesday, Dhami said that the expert committee is examining the views of more than 2.35 lakh people in the state representing different sections of society.

“All intellectuals, UCC committee and experts collected the suggestions of more than 2.35 lakh people. They also spoke with religious and other organisations. All these suggestions are being compiled. They will present a draft,” CM Dhami said.

Commenting on his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah earlier, Dhami said they discussed the Char Dham yatra, the law-and-order situation in the state, and preparedness for natural disasters in view of the arrival of the monsoon.

In its manifesto for the 2022 assembly elections in the state, BJP had promised to bring a UCC.

Implementation of a UCC has been part of BJP election manifestos and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal last month made a strong push for it, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the issue to “mislead and provoke” the Muslim community.

Uttarakhand is already in the process of implementing its common code.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.