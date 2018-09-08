You are here:
Unidentified gunmen shot dead Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind militant in Pulwama district, says Jammu and Kashmir Police

Srinagar: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a militant belonging to the 'Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind' - an affiliate of Al-Qaeda in the valley led by Zakir Musa - on Saturday, police said.

The gunmen fired upon a youth in the Hazratbal area of the city here, resulting in his on the spot death, a police official said. He said the youth has been identified as Asif Nazir Dar, a resident of the Panzgam area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Dar was an active militant associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen, but later defected to Musa-led Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind, the official said. He said a pistol and two magazines were recovered from the slain militant.

An Al-Qaeda affiliated Global Islamic Media Front had on 27 July, 2017, announced Musa as the head of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa is a former commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen.


