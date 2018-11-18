You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Unidentified gunmen abduct youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; seventh such incident in district since Thursday

India FP Staff Nov 18, 2018 20:32:36 IST

Unidentified gunmen abducted a youth on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the police said. The youth, identified as Suhail Ahmad Ganai, was taken from Meemander village, in the seventh such instance reported in Shopian since Thursday.

Sunday's incident follows the abduction of five youths from the South Kashmir district on Saturday. One of them, Huzaif Ashraf Kuttay, who hailed from Budgam, was found dead with his throat slit the same day. The rest, except one, were released, NDTV reported.

File image of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. AP

File image of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. AP

On Saturday, Hizbul Mujahideen also released a video purportedly showing militants killing a youth, who they suspected was an informer for the army.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows militants pumping a volley of bullets into Nadeem Manzoor, whose body was found on Friday morning.

A resident of Safanagri village of Shopian district, Manzoor was abducted by militants on Thursday night.

Leaders across party lines in Jammu and Kashmir have condemned the killing in Shopian in statements on Twitter.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Nov 18, 2018 20:32 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores