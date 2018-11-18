Unidentified gunmen abduct youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; seventh such incident in district since Thursday

Unidentified gunmen abducted a youth on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the police said. The youth, identified as Suhail Ahmad Ganai, was taken from Meemander village, in the seventh such instance reported in Shopian since Thursday.

Sunday's incident follows the abduction of five youths from the South Kashmir district on Saturday. One of them, Huzaif Ashraf Kuttay, who hailed from Budgam, was found dead with his throat slit the same day. The rest, except one, were released, NDTV reported.

On Saturday, Hizbul Mujahideen also released a video purportedly showing militants killing a youth, who they suspected was an informer for the army.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows militants pumping a volley of bullets into Nadeem Manzoor, whose body was found on Friday morning.

A resident of Safanagri village of Shopian district, Manzoor was abducted by militants on Thursday night.

Leaders across party lines in Jammu and Kashmir have condemned the killing in Shopian in statements on Twitter.

No words enough to condemn the brutal killing of a class XI student at Saidapora Payeen, Shopian.

We as a society need to rise above party affilIiations to save youngsters from becoming victims of the unending cycle of violence. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 17, 2018

The cold blooded murder of an 11th standard student by the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for this act & should force those who sympathise with these outfits to question how these murders make Kashmir a better, freer place. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 17, 2018

With inputs from agencies