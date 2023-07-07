'Unfortunate that justice has not prevailed': Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar on Rahul Gandhi's Modi surname case

Reacting to the Gujarat High Court dismissing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his remark on “Modi surname,” Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that “justice has not prevailed.”

“It is unfortunate that justice has not prevailed. It is the murder of democracy but still, the opposition parties and the entire country stand by him (Rahul Gandhi). He has been uniting the country walking on the streets of this nation,” he said.

VIDEO | “It is unfortunate that justice has not prevailed. It is murder of democracy but still, the opposition parties and entire country stand by him (Rahul Gandhi). He has been uniting the country walking on the streets of this nation. BJP leaders are not able to tolerate him… pic.twitter.com/uso67mwT9h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2023

Shivakumar added, “BJP leaders are not able to tolerate him and that’s why they want to stop him.”

The bench of Justice Hemant Prachchhak reserved an order on Gandhi’s plea on May 2.

A stay on his conviction would have paved the way for his reinstatement as a Member of Parliament (MP), but the Congress leader will now remain disqualified as MP. He was the MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

The criminal defamation case was filed over a remark made by Gandhi, a former MP, during the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign at Kolar in Karnataka.

Referring to people like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Gandhi had asked “why do all thieves have the same surname?”

With inputs from agencies