'Unfair to family, to whole nation': Bihar govt scrambles to explain release of IAS officer killer Anand Mohan

The Bihar government has clarified that gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan was released after checking his overall record and report. Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said the decision to set Mohan free was taken under the legal and administrative process.

Subhani also said that law and the process of law are a process of constant revision. If anything is changed then it is the right and duty of the government.

Subhani also said that law and the process of law are a process of constant revision. If anything is changed then it is the right and duty of the government.

This comes after Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh walked free from Bihar’s Saharsa jail early Thursday morning, a move which was mandated following the amendment of the prison rules by the Bihar government allowing the release of 27 convicts including him.

Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan on 5 December, 1994, in Muzaffarpur. He was dragged out of his official car and lynched. G Krishnaiah was a 1985-batch IAS officer who hailed from Mahbubnagar in present-day Telangana.

Anand Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. A year later, the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court.

Reacting to the release of Anand Mohan, G Krishnaiah’s wife Uma Devi said that the family will file an appeal against the decision.

“I appeal to the President and the PM to intervene in this matter and ask CM Nitish Kumar to send him (Anand Mohan) back to jail”, she told ANI.

She said the decision to release him was “wrong” and stated that CM Nitish Kumar should not “encourage these types of things.” She also appealed for the boycott of Anand Mohan if he contests elections in the future.

“The public will protest against the release of Anand Mohan, demanding to send him back to jail. Releasing him is a wrong decision. CM should not encourage these types of things. If he (Anand Mohan) will contest elections in the future the public should boycott him. I appeal to send him (Anand Mohan) back to jail,” she said, according to ANI.

Padma, the daughter of G Krishnaiah, asked the state government to reconsider its decision and urged CM Nitish Kumar to give his decision a second thought.

Padma, the daughter of G Krishnaiah, asked the state government to reconsider its decision and urged CM Nitish Kumar to give his decision a second thought.

She said, according to ANI, “It’s disheartening for us that Anand Mohan Singh has been released from jail today. The government should reconsider this decision. I request Nitish Kumar ji to give a second thought to this decision. With this decision, his govt has set a wrong example.”

She added, “It is unfair not just to the family, but to the whole nation. We will appeal against this decision”

