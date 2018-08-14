You are here:
Undersecretary-level officer shot dead by unidentified assailants at Patna home in suspected robbery attempt

India FP Staff Aug 14, 2018 13:06:57 IST

An undersecretary-level officer posted at the Patna Secretariat was shot dead by unidentified assailants in an alleged robbery attempt. Rajiv Kumar, was at his home when three men barged in reportedly with an intention to commit robbery, according to NDTV.

The 58-year-old officer was rushed to the Ruban Memorial Hospital in the city where he died, says India Today reports.

"Three men entered our home around 3 am, all of them were carrying pistols. They locked us in a room and demanded money from my husband. When he resisted, they shot at him. Then they took money and valuables and fled," Rajni Ranjan, the officer's wife told NDTV. The police came after two hours, she added.


