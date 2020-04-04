UN observes International Mine Awareness Day 2020 today to call for development of national mine-action capacities

International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action is observed on 4 April each year. The decision to mark the day as Mine Awareness Day was announced by the United Nations General Assembly on 8 December, 2005.

International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action calls for continued efforts to encourage states to establish and develop national mine-action capacities.

This is done because mines and explosive remnants of war constitute a serious threat to the safety, health and lives of the civilian populations and an impediment to social and economic development.

In April 2015, actor Daniel Craig was designated by the UN Secretary-General as the first UN Advocate for the Elimination of Mines and Explosive Hazards.

UNMAS Director Agnes Marcaillou and Daniel Craig issued a joint statement on International Day for Mine Awareness 2020 where it was mentioned that due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it has become impossible for them to gather in countries to mark the day.

"Now, more than ever, compassion and international assistance are needed. As such, we would like to express our deep solidarity with all those who are fighting against and affected by this dreadful virus. It will be conquered!” the statement said.

They also expressed special gratitude to mine action personnel, UNMAS staff of over 30 countries who have helped rehabilitate health care facilities and kept access routes open for humanitarian workers and medical workers.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.