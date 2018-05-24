UKSSSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy for 1,218 forest guard posts, apply before 4 July at sssc.uk.gov.in

The application process to fill 1,218 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard (Group C) has begun on the official website of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Dehradun, sssc.uk.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th July 2018 to be considered for UKSSSC recruitment 2018.

The eligibility criteria for the vacant post is that the applicant must possess an intermediate qualification or equivalent from a recognized university. The applicants must also fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years as on 1 July 2017. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and a physical efficiency test.

Here is how you can apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2018 for the post of Forest Guard (Group C):

Step 1) Visit the official website - www.sssc.uk.gov.in

Step 2) Click on ‘Online Application’

Step 3) Click on the link ‘User Registration’ and register yourself

Step 4) Click on the link ‘Fill Application Form’ and Login to fill the application form

Step 5) Pay Online Application Fee

Step 6) Download the confirmation page and take a print for future reference

According to a report in News18, the application fee to apply for the unreserved/ OBC Category is Rs 300 while for the SC/ ST/ Divyang Category it is Rs 150. The selected candidate will get a pay of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month.

The last date to take a printout for e-challan is 4 July 2018 while the last date of paying examination fee through net banking/ debit card is 6 July 2018. And the last date of paying the examination fee through e-challan is 9 July, 2018.