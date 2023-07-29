Ukraine changes Christmas celebration date to 25 December in snub to Russia

Ukraine has made a significant change to its official Christmas holiday, moving it to 25 December, in contrast to the Russian Orthodox church’s celebration on 7 January.

The bill signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, growing rift between the churches in Kyiv and Moscow, particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The relentless and successful struggle for their identity contributes to … the desire of every Ukrainian to live their own life with their own traditions and holidays,” reads an explanatory note to the bill on the parliament’s website.

In the past, the church followed the tradition of celebrating Christmas on 7 January, aligning with the Moscow Patriarchy, which has expressed support for Putin’s actions in attacking Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox church and a strong supporter of Putin, even stated that Russian soldiers killed in the conflict would be absolved of their sins. However, last year, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine permitted its followers to observe Christmas on 25 December instead.

This move indicates a notable shift in the church’s stance and highlights the ongoing tensions between the two churches amid the Ukrainian-Russian conflict.

The new law’s intention was to break away from the Russian tradition of observing Christmas on 7 January, as it was seen as a part of Russia’s cultural influence on Ukraine.

For centuries, Ukraine had been under the spiritual guidance of Moscow. However, in 2019, a faction of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church decided to sever ties with Moscow due to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its backing of separatist movements in eastern Ukraine.

This move reflects a significant shift in Ukraine’s religious and cultural dynamics, as the country seeks to assert its independence and identity.

In May 2022, the Russia-backed faction of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church also declared a break from Moscow. Shifting the Christmas celebration to 25 December is just one aspect of a broader national effort to dismantle symbols associated with Russia, the Soviet Union, and communism.

This process gained momentum in 2014 when Putin annexed Crimea and initiated a pro-Moscow rebellion in the eastern Donbas region. The change in the Christmas holiday is a reflection of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to assert its independence and distance itself from Russia’s cultural and political influence.