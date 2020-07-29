UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 LIVE Updates: UBSE official website ubse.uk.gov.in down after technical glitch; results expected soon

UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 LIVE Updates |The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams today at 11 am.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, UBSE secretary Neeta Tiwari said that both the results will be declared together at the board's headquarters in Ramnagar. State education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar will be present during the announcement of results.

Tiwari further said that the results are being announced together as a delay due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases would have hampered the process to apply for higher education of students.

Students who are residing in various containment zones and were not able to take the examinations have been marked on an average basis, she added.

Once declared, students can check the results on UBSE's official website - ubse.uk.gov.in. The evaluation of answer sheets had concluded by 15 July.

Steps to check UK Board Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Uttarakhand board results are usually released in the first week of June, but got delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Around 1.35 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 exams and 1.4 lakh students took the Class 10 exams.

Uttarakhand Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held between 3 to 25 March and the Class 12 exams were scheduled from 2 to 25 March. However, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, exams could not held as per schedule. Pending exams were later conducted between 22 and 24 June.

Last year, 76.43 percent students cleared the Class 10 exams while Class 12 students registered a pass percentage of 80.13 percent.