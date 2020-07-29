UK Board result 2020 Date: Uttarakhand Class 12 results to be declared at 11 am today; how to check scores via SMS

UK Board result 2020 Date: Around 1.35 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams which were scheduled to be held in March but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

UK Board result 2020 Date | The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the much-awaited Class 12 board exam results today (Wednesday, 29 July) at 11 am at its headquarters in Ramnagar (Nainital), said reports.

Once declared, students can check the results on UBSE's official website - ubse.uk.gov.in.

Students can check their Class 12 exam results by entering their details in the widget below:

Over the years, it has been observed that the official website becomes slow or fails to respond due to heavy traffic of students trying to check their results. Some students may also face problems in accessing internet facilities.

In such a situation, students can also access their results via SMS. To get their scores on their mobile handsets students should message UK12<ROLL NUMBER> to 56263.

Steps to check UK Board Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Class 10 exam results will also be announced along with the Class 12 results on 29 July in the presence of education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar, Hindustan Times quoted UBSE secretary Neeta Tiwari as saying.

According to the Indian Express, around 1.35 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams which were scheduled to be held in March. However, the exams were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown and the results, which are usually out by June, were also delayed.

Last year, the Class 12 Board exams results were announced on 30 May and the overall pass percentage was 80.13.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.