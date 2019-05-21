UK Board Result 2019 date: Uttarakhand board to release Class 10, 12 results on 30 May; how to check score at ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board Result 2019 date | Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 results on 30 May. Students can check their score for 10th Class Examination Result 2019 and 12th Class Examination Result 2019 on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in or at uaresults.nic.in, once the result is declared.

The results are likely to be declared at 10.30 am in a press conference, according to reports. The Class 10 exams were held between 2 and 25 March and Class 12 exams began on 1 March and concluded on 26 March.

Here is how to check your UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in and click on the link 'Board Results', or visit the portal uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says "10th Class Examination Result 2019" for Class 10 results and "12th Class Examination Result 2019" for Class 12 exam results.

Step 3: Fill in your admit card details

Step 4: View your result in a new window

Step 5: Download and keep a print out for reference

In 2018, UBSE had released result for Classes 10 and 12 classes on 26 May. The pass percentage was 74.57 percent for Class 10 and 78.97 percent for Class 12.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.