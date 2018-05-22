You are here:
UK Board result 2018: Uttarakhand 10th, 12th board result to be announced on 26 May; check scores on uaresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 22, 2018 10:56:29 IST

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the UK 10th and 12th Board Result 2018 26 May at 11 am. The result will be available on its official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

Representational image. PTI

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education successfully conducted the Uttarakhand Class 10th examination 2018 from 6 March to 24 March and Uttarakhand Class 12th examination from 5 March to 24 March. Students can also check their Uttarakhand Board result 2018 on examresults.net/uttarakhanduttarakhand.indiaresults.com

Here's how to check UK 10th result 2018, UK 12th result 2018

Step 1: Log onto the official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link which says Uttarakhand Board result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link which says Uttarakhand 10th Result 2018 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the result

This year, a total of 1,32,381 students took the Uttarakhand Class 12th examination. Last year, a total of 1,45,914 students had taken the Class 12th examination.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 10:56 AM

