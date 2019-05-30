UK Board Class 12 Result 2019: Uttarakhand board to release HSC results soon on official website ubse.uk.gov.in; steps to check scores

UK Board Class 12 Result 2019 | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the Class 12 (HSC) results today (Thursday, 30 May) at 10.30 am on the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in or at uaresults.nic.in. The results will be announced along with Class 10 (SSC) results like every year, on the same day.

Uttarakhand Board's high school and intermediate examinations began from 1 to 26 March. This time, for the Class 12 examination, 1,24,867 students had registered.

Here is how to check your UK Board Class 12 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Board Results'

Step 3: Fill in your admit card details

Step 4: View your result in a new window

Step 5: Download and keep a print out for reference

In 2018, 78.9 percent of Class 12 students had passed. Girls had surpassed boys with a pass percentage of 82.83 percent, while the boys' percentage was 75.3 percent. Divya Raj had topped the examination with 98.40 percent marks.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​