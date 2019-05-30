UK Board Class 10 Result 2019 expected soon: Alternative ways to check Uttarakhand board SSC results if official website is down

UK Board Class 10 Result 2019 | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 10 (SSC) results soon. Students who appeared for the exam can check their score on the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

However, if the official websites are down due to heavy traffic, students can log on to Firstpost.com or various other websites like www.examresults.net.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in, to check their scores.

This time, for the Class 10 examination, a total of 14,997 students had registered. The Uttarakhand Education Board's high school and intermediate examinations were held from 1 to 26 March.

How to check Uttarakhand Class 10th result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says UK Board Class 10th Result 2019.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Maharashtra HSC Examination 2019 result

Steps to check Uttarakhand SSC result on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra in the list of the states or type the URL uttarakhand.indiaresults.com on your browser and press Enter

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education" with "Result of Class 10 Examination" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

Here is how to check your UK Board Class 10 Result 2019 on uaresults.nic.in:

Step 1: Visit the official website uaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Class 10 Examination Result'

Step 3: Fill in your admit card details

Step 4: View your result in a new window

Step 5: Download and keep a print out for reference

In 2018, 74.57 percent of Class 10 students had passed. The pass percentage was 68.96 percent and the percentage of girls who passed was 80 percent. Mascal Prajapati had topped the list with 98.40 percent marks in the Class 10 examination.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.