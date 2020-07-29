UK Board 12th result 2020 Date: UBSE to release Class 12 results on ubse.uk.gov.in today
UK Board 12th result 2020 Date: UBSE will release the Class 12 board results today (Wednesday, 29 July) at 11 am on ubse.uk.gov.in
UK Board 12th result 2020 Date and Time: The wait of around 1.35 lakh students in Uttarakhand will come to an end soon as the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has said it will release the Class 12 board results today (Wednesday, 29 July) at 11 am.
Once declared, results will be available on the board’s official website – ubse.uk.gov.in. The result will be declared in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar.
Students can check their Class 12 exam results by entering their details in the widget below:
Steps to check UK Board Class 12th result 2020:
Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 12th Result 2020
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.
The Class 12 exams began on 2 March and were to conclude on 25 March. However, some exams were postponed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. UBSE then conducted the pending papers for Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics and Sociology between 22 and 24 June and the evaluation of answer sheets was completed by 15 July.
Now the board is all set to release the result online.
Students need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject and obtain an aggregate score of 40 percent to pass in the exam. Last year, 73 percent students cleared the Class 12 exams.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UK Board result 2020 Date: UBSE to announce Class 10, 12 results today at 11 am; check ubse.uk.gov.in
Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 Date: Schedule to be concluded on 25 March, some of the Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 exams were postponed till June due to the nationwide lockdown
UK Board result 2020 Date: Uttarakhand Class 12 results to be declared at 11 am today; how to check scores via SMS
UK Board result 2020 Date: Around 1.35 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams which were scheduled to be held in March but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic
UK Board 10th result 2020 Date: UBSE to announce scores today at 11 am; check ubse.uk.gov.in
UK Board 10th result 2020 Date: Around 1.4 lakh students await the Uttarakahnd board's Class 10 results, which will be declared at 11 am today