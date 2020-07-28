UK Board 12th result 2020 Date: UBSE to release Class 12 results on ubse.uk.gov.in on 29 July

UK Board 12th result 2020 Date: UBSE will release the Class 12 board results on Wednesday (29 July) at 11 am on ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board 12th result 2020 Date and Time: The wait of around 1.35 lakh students in Uttarakhand will come to an end soon as the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has said it will release the Class 12 board results on Wednesday (29 July) at 11 am.

Once declared, results will be available on the board’s official website – ubse.uk.gov.in. The result will be declared in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar.

Steps to check UK Board Class 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Class 12 exams began on 2 March and were to conclude on 25 March. However, some exams were postponed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. UBSE then conducted the pending papers for Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics and Sociology between 22 and 24 June and the evaluation of answer sheets was completed by 15 July.

Now the board is all set to release the result online.

Students need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject and obtain an aggregate score of 40 percent to pass in the exam. Last year, 73 percent students cleared the Class 12 exams.