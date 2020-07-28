UK Board 10th result 2020 Date: UBSE to declare results tomorrow; check via SMS if ubse.uk.gov.in is down
UK Board 10th result 2020 Date | UBSE will declare Class 10 results on Wednesday at 11 am on ubse.uk.gov.in, ending the wait for around 1.4 lakh students.
UK Board 10th result 2020 Date: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare Class 10 results on Wednesday (29 July) at 11 am, ending the wait for around 1.4 lakh students.
Once declared, students can check their scores on UBSE’s official website – ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can also view the results through SMS by sending UK10 <ROLL NUMBER> to 56263.
Uttarakhand Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held between 3 to 25 March However, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, exams could not held as per schedule. Pending exams were later conducted between 22 and 24 June, according a report by The Indian Express. The evaluation of answer sheets had concluded by 15 July.
The Uttarakhand board results are usually released in the first week of June, but got delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Steps to check UK Board Class 10th 2020:
Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.
In 2019, 76.43 percent students had passed the matriculation exams in Uttarakhand.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UK Board result 2020 Date: UBSE to announce Class 10, 12 results tomorrow at 11 am; check ubse.uk.gov.in
Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 Date: Schedule to be concluded on 25 March, some of the Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 exams were postponed till June due to the nationwide lockdown
UK Board 12th result 2020 Date: UBSE to release Class 12 results on ubse.uk.gov.in on 29 July
UK Board 12th result 2020 Date: UBSE will release the Class 12 board results on Wednesday (29 July) at 11 am on ubse.uk.gov.in
UK Board 10th result 2020 Date: UBSE to announce scores on 29 July at 11 am; check ubse.uk.gov.in
UK Board 10th result 2020 Date: Around 1.4 lakh students await the Uttarakahnd board's Class 10 results, which will be declared at 11 am on Wednesday