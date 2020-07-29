UK Board 10th result 2020 Date: UBSE to declare results today; check via SMS if ubse.uk.gov.in is down

UK Board 10th result 2020 Date | UBSE will declare Class 10 results today at 11 am on ubse.uk.gov.in, ending the wait for around 1.4 lakh students.

UK Board 10th result 2020 Date: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare Class 10 results today (Wednesday, 29 July) at 11 am, ending the wait for around 1.4 lakh students.

Once declared, students can check their scores on UBSE’s official website – ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can also view the results through SMS by sending UK10 <ROLL NUMBER> to 56263.

Students can check their Class 10 exam results by entering their details in the widget below:

Uttarakhand Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held between 3 to 25 March However, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, exams could not held as per schedule. Pending exams were later conducted between 22 and 24 June, according a report by The Indian Express. The evaluation of answer sheets had concluded by 15 July.

The Uttarakhand board results are usually released in the first week of June, but got delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to check UK Board Class 10th 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

In 2019, 76.43 percent students had passed the matriculation exams in Uttarakhand.