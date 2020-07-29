UK Board 10th result 2020 Date: UBSE to announce scores today at 11 am; check ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board 10th result 2020 Date: Around 1.4 lakh students await the Uttarakahnd board's Class 10 results, which will be declared at 11 am today

UK Board 10th result 2020 Date and Time: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 10 board results today (29 July, Wednesday) at 11 am.

Once declared, results will be available on the board’s official website – ubse.uk.gov.in. The result will be declared in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar.

Students can check their Class 10 exam results by entering their details in the widget below:

Steps to check UK Board Class 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Around 1.4 lakh students took the Class 10 exams, which were to be held between 3 to 25 March. However, some exams were postponed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown and were held between 22 and 24 June. Evaluation of answer sheets was completed by 15 July.