UGC NET July 2018 exam result expected to be released next week; check at cbsenet.nic.in

The UGC NET July 2018 exam result is likely to be released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by the end of this month.

According to The Times of India, the results will most likely be released by 31 July and if not, latest by 4 August, which will be within one month on the conduct of the exam. The Board is all set to create a record by releasing the result much earlier than its usual time.

Results will be put up on the official website, cbsenet.nic.in. Eligible candidates are required to visit the website when the results have been released.

CBSE conducted the UGC NET July examination on 8 July for 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of Examination spread across the country. As per NDTV reports, A total number of 11,48,235 candidates were registered for UGC NET July examination.

The UGC NET July examination is going to be the last National Eligibility Test conducted by the Board. According to the union government's plans, the responsibility of the organisation of UGC NET examination will now be conducted by the newly-formed National Testing Agency (NTA).