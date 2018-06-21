UGC NET exam 2018: CBSE releases admit card; download from cbsenet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for National Eligibility Test (also known as UGC NET exam) which will be conducted on 8 July 2018. The admit card is available for download on the official website cbsenet.nic.in.

This year the examination, which is conducted by the CBSE, will only be held for two papers. The duration of the examination has also been reduced to a total of 3 hours. The central education board conducts the test each year to determine eligibility for college and university level lecturership and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship for Indian nationals.

Here is how you can download your UGC NET 2018 admit card:

- Go to official UGC NET website: cbsenet.nic.in

- Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link at the end of the home page

- Enter the required details

- Login and download your admit card

- Take a print out of the same

Make sure to check all the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any wrong information mentioned on the admission card, candidate should immediately contact competent authority.

In the new pattern, Paper 1 will be of general nature and carry 50 questions each carrying 2 marks while Paper 2 will be subject-specific, carrying 100 questions, all compulsory and carrying 2 marks each.