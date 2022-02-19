UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 results out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check direct link here

The UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were held in phases due to the coronavirus pandemic

The results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, 19 February. UGC NET candidates can view the results at the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to view UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle:

― Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

― Select either the server I or server II link to access UGC NET results

― Enter the required details such as your application number and date of birth to access the portal

― The UGC NET result will be visible on your screen

― Check the UGC NET results and save a copy for future use

Direct link for UGC NET scorecards is here.

The UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were held in phases due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Phase I of UGC NET was held from 20 November to 5 December last year. The Phase II exams were conducted from 24 to 27 December 2021. The Phase III UGC NET papers were held by the NTA on 4 and 5 January this year.

A total of 81 papers in various subjects were held by the NTA in computer-based mode. Over 12 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, as per media reports.

The UGC NET was held in 837 exam centres across India. The provisional answer key of UGC NET was put out by the NTA on 21 January. Candidates were given time till 24 January to raise any challenges related to the answer key.

The NTA had decided to hold the December 2020 and June 2021 UGC NET cycles together in order to regularise the examination, as per reports.

The UGC NET is held to check the eligibility of applicants for the Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRFs) posts.

For more details and information related to the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle, candidates are requested visit the official website of UGC NET.

