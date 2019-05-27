UGC NET Admit Card 2019: National Testing Agency to release UGC NET 2019 hall ticket today; check at ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the UGC NET 2019 examination today (Monday, 27 May) on the official website ntanet.nic.in.

The admit card was scheduled to be released on 15 May, however, an official UGC NET notification later said that the date of release of the admit card has been postponed to 27 May.

This year, the NTA will conduct the UGC NET 2019 examination on 20 and 21 June and from 24 to 28 June. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Steps to download UGC NET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'NTA NET 2019'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Click on admit card and download the same

The NTA had released the UGC NET 2019 notification on 1 March and the application process concluded on 30 March. The UGC NET 2019 result will likely be declared on 15 July. It is mandatory for students to get their NET admit card along with passport size photograph to the exam hall.

About UGC NET:

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions. To be eligible for JRF, candidate must be below the age of 28. Assistant Lectureship position does not have any age stipulation.

